'Cocktail's' Veronica Has All The Piscean Traits And Here's Proof

Pisces is the twelfth zodiac sign in the astrology. They are known for their versatility of adapting to every environment. They are humble and gentle. People who are born between February 18 – March 20 fall under this sun sign. Pisceans are highly energetic individuals, and they are extremely health cautious too. They love to lead a healthy life and are very particular about keeping themselves fit. Another interesting trait of Pisceans is that they are art lovers and they like devoting some time for the same on a regular basis. Here are the reasons why we believe that Cocktail’s Veronica, played by Deepika Padukone, is a true Piscean.

Here’s why we believe that Cocktail’s Veronica is a true Piscean

Strong and Independent

One of the first qualities of being a Piscean is being strong and independent. Veronica is a true example of a strong and independent woman. She is very confident and in fact, teaches her friend to be so too.

A perfect mix of modern and desi

A true Piscean knows the perfect balance between being a modern girl and a desi woman. The character of Veronica is the perfect example of these piscean traits. She is a complete party animal, but also likes traditions and customs which is evident when Saif Ali Khan's mother played by Dimple Kapadia teaches her on the importance of traditions.

A great friend and a true lover

Pisceans are great friends and even better lovers to have. Having known Mira for just a few hours, Cocktail's Veronica gives her shelter by letting her stay in her house and helps her in every possible way. Veronica even stands up for Gautam, whom she loves, whenever he needs her. She also loves to spoil the two.

