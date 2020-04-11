The Debate
73 Cocktails Picture Answer Key In Case You Did Not Get Them All

What’s Viral

Here is the answer key to the 73 cocktails picture challenge that is trending on Facebook. Read on to know if you have got all the 73 names in the list.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
73 cocktails picture

People are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown. From inventing new TikTok challenges to new games, everyone seems to be turning creative in quarantine. Recently, there has been an ongoing trend of a picture which apparently has 73 names of cocktails hidden in it. For all who have tried but could not find the cocktails picture answers, here are the solutions:

73 cocktails picture 

Image credit: Jamie Lockhart Facebook

73 cocktails picture answers

  • Bloody Mary

  • Moscow Mule

  • Lemon Drop

  • Toxic Sludge

  • Sidecar

  • B52

  • Hurricane

  • Drunk Leprechaun

  • Toasted almond

  • Harvey Wallbanger

  • White Russian

  • Fuzzy Navel

  • Snake Bite

  • Grasshopper

  • Screwdriver

  • Bushwhacker

  • Blade Hazzard

  • Manhattan

  • Scorpion bowl

  • Mind eraser

  • Jesus, Mary & Joseph

  • Shirley Temple

  • Godfather

  • Painkiller

  • Mudslide

  • Arnold Palmer

  • Salty Dog

  • Banshee

  • Cheshire Cat

  • Roy Roger

  • Fireball

  • Kamikaze

  • Blue Hawaiian

  • Captain Morgan

  • Revolver

  • Green Fairy

  • Three Wise Men

  • Aviation

  • Irish Coffee

  • Surfer on acid

  • Gargoyle

  • Banshee

  • Old Fashioned

  • Three Kings

  • Bamboo

  • Tom Collins

  • Ramos Gin Fizz

  • White Lady

  • French 75

  • Cuban Sunset

  • Straight (Up)

  • Corpse Reviver

  • Espresso Martini

  • Negroni

  • Singapore Sling

  • Cosmopolitan

  • Captain Morgan

  • Tinkerbell Martini

  • Pink Squirrel

  • Churchill Martini

  • Zombie

  • Sex on the Beach

  • Black Russian

  • Hunter's Cocktail

  • Mai Tai

  • Obituary Cocktail 

  • Pirate's Treasure

  • Surfer on Acid

  • Southern Joe

  • Washington Apple

  • Cold in the Shadows

  • Bloody Aztec

