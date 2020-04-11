73 Cocktails Picture Answer Key In Case You Did Not Get Them All

People are finding new ways to keep themselves entertained during the COVID-19 lockdown. From inventing new TikTok challenges to new games, everyone seems to be turning creative in quarantine. Recently, there has been an ongoing trend of a picture which apparently has 73 names of cocktails hidden in it. For all who have tried but could not find the cocktails picture answers, here are the solutions:

73 cocktails picture

Image credit: Jamie Lockhart Facebook

Also Read: 'Money Heist' Desi Memes Are Perfect Cure For Quarantine Blues

Also Read: What Is National Siblings Day & Why Is It Celebrated? Details Here

73 cocktails picture answers

Bloody Mary

Moscow Mule

Lemon Drop

Toxic Sludge

Sidecar

B52

Hurricane

Drunk Leprechaun

Toasted almond

Harvey Wallbanger

Also Read: Margot Robbie Can Be The Next 007, Says Former 'James Bond' George Lazenby

White Russian

Fuzzy Navel

Snake Bite

Grasshopper

Screwdriver

Bushwhacker

Blade Hazzard

Manhattan

Scorpion bowl

Mind eraser

Also Read: National Unicorn Day | 5 Harry Potter Trivia About Unicorn We Bet You Did Not Know

Jesus, Mary & Joseph

Shirley Temple

Godfather

Painkiller

Mudslide

Arnold Palmer

Salty Dog

Hide or report this

Banshee

Cheshire Cat

Also Read: 'Descendants Of The Sun' Fame Song Joong Ki & Song Hye Kyo's South Korean House Demolished

Roy Roger

Fireball

Kamikaze

Blue Hawaiian

Captain Morgan

Revolver

Green Fairy

Three Wise Men

Aviation

Irish Coffee

Also Read: Jennifer Aniston Caught Watching Ex John Mayer's Instagram Live

Surfer on acid

Gargoyle

Banshee

Old Fashioned

Three Kings

Bamboo

Tom Collins

Ramos Gin Fizz

White Lady

French 75

Also Read: Harry Potter Fans React To JK Rowling's Tweet About Alan Rickman Aka Severus Snape

Cuban Sunset

Straight (Up)

Corpse Reviver

Espresso Martini

Negroni

Singapore Sling

Cosmopolitan

Captain Morgan

Tinkerbell Martini

Pink Squirrel

Also Read: From Eating All Day To Inventing Games, Here's A FRIENDS Guide To Working From Home Right

Churchill Martini

Zombie

Sex on the Beach

Black Russian

Hunter's Cocktail

Mai Tai

Obituary Cocktail

Pirate's Treasure

Surfer on Acid

Southern Joe

Washington Apple

Cold in the Shadows

Bloody Aztec

Also Read: How To Manage Anxiety Through Meditation, Music & More During Coronavirus Lockdown?

Also Read: Duffy Shares Her Rape Ordeal To ‘help Others Who Have Suffered The Same’; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.