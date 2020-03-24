Saif Ali Khan's 'Cocktail': Here Are Interesting Facts About The Film That You Should Know

Starring Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles, Cocktail is a film that explores love and friendship. This film also marked the debut of actor Diana Penty. Deepika Padukone’s fans loved watching her in a different avatar. Take a look at some interesting trivia about Cocktail:

Deepika Padukone was asked to choose her character

Deepika Padukone played the character of Veronica in the film Cocktail. She was given a choice to play any one of the characters and she chose to play Veronica because her character as Meera was similar to her character in Love Aaj Kal, another film where she stars opposite Saif Ali Khan.

The apartment scenes in Daru Desi was shot on chroma

The iconic apartment shown in the song Daru Desi was shot on a green screen with a background of the apartment set. The city’s landscape is added digitally in the scenes where Deepika Padukone is seen dancing and Saif Ali Khan is seen twisting Diana Penty’s nose.

The original cast of Cocktail was different

In 2009, a film titled Cocktail was supposed to be made but got shelved. That movie starred Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Prachi Desai, Genelia D’Souza, Neha Dhupia and Boman Irani in major roles.

The film was offered to Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan

Cocktail was offered to actors Imran Khan and Ranbir Kapoor initially, but since they did not like the script of the movie, they rejected it.

Deepika Padukone was seen in a bikini for the first time

Deepika Padukone had been into modelling before she entered the film industry. She had done a lot of bikini shoots in her modelling career but in the movie Cocktail, she was seen in a bikini for the first time.

Fans were upset with Honey Singh

The song Angrezi Beat from the movie became quite popular. This song was used in the trailer release of the film. However, this song was not used in the soundtrack of the movie, which upset a lot of fans. It was said that Kareena Kapoor Khan loved the song and had requested Saif Ali Khan to use it for the trailer.

