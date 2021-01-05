'Coming Back': Priyanka Chopra Announces 'We Can Be Heroes' Sequel Is In Works

Former Miss World and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas who is in the UK shooting for her next film Text For You recently surprised fans with good news on January 5. The actress took to Twitter and announced that her latest released Robert Rodriguez's superhero flick We Can Be Heroes is set to have a sequel. The Baywatch actress who plays the role of Ms. Granada in the film shared the news with the poster of the film.

Priyanka Chopra announces We can be Hero sequel

In the poster, the actress is seen in her character with a short bob haircut donning a white-colored blazer and bold make-up. The 38-year-old actress went on to announce that Rodriguez and Netflix are developing the sequel to the film. Thanking fans for their love towards the film and treating them with the news, she wrote, “Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. The sequel is in development with Robert Rodriguez and Netflix. We can be Heroes.

Fans of the film could not resist the good news and took to the comment section to share their excitement. One of the users wrote, “Congratulations! both you and the movie was amazing and it deserves all the success!” Another user wrote, “Ms. Granada will be back yaaay.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Ms. Granada will be back yaaay.” Another follower of the actress wrote, “Can’t wait for the next one.”

According to Netflix, the movie, which debuted on Christmas, contributed to record-breaking viewership during Christmas week. The superhero flick hosts an ensemble cast of Yaya Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Adriana Barraza, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and many others.

The film during the New Years' was trending at number 1 on Netflix in the US. While expressing her happiness over the same, the Sky is Pink actress wrote on her Instagram story, “So happy you guys are loving this movie as much as I do” along with folded hands emoticon. The posters showed the actress in her role as Ms. Granada. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the actress is seen playing the role of an antagonist in the children’s superhero film. It is a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D which was released back in 2005.

