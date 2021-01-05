Priyanka Chopra Jonas Urges Fans To Pre-order Her Memoir 'Unfinished', Shares Funny Meme

Priyanka Chopra Jonas' autobiography is expected to be out by February 2021 and the actor is currently busy with the same. On January 5, the star took to her Instagram handle and shared a meme promoting her book, wherein she can be seen running. Sharing the clip from her film, Priyanka wrote, "Pre-ordering my memoir #Unfinished like". She also urged her fans and followers to preorder her book. She said, "#RunDontWalk to the link in my bio to get yours!". Take a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Instagram post.

Priyanka Jonas promotes her book

In the above Instagram video, Priyanka Chopra shared a short clip of her series. Here, she can be seen running with a bunch of people. The clip is from the actor's international series Quantico. In the video, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Running to Amazon to grab Unfinished on Pre-Sale". Check out the actor's meme video.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Priyanka Chopra Jonas were quick to share their responses in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "sooo excited". Another added, "can't wait to read it". One of the fans' comment read as " Looking forward to get a signed bookðŸ’Œ You are one of the most amazing woman i would love to read about. Congratulations for #unfinished". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' superhero film released on Netflix. The film was released on December 25, 2020. Titled We Can Be Heroes, the American superhero film was written and directed by Robert Rodriguez. We Can Be Heroes is a spin-off installment of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D.

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D was released in 2005. We Can Be Heroes features Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Taylor Dooley, and Christian Slater in the lead role. Take a look at the film's trailer below.

Watch 'We Can Be Heroes' Trailer:

