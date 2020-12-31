Priyanka Chopra Recalls Playing Mary Kom, Says 'It's An Experience I Will Never Forget'

After global icon Priyanka Chopra completed 20 years in the industry in the year 2020, the actress is looking back at all the iconic characters she played on the silver screen to date. Out of all the prominent ones she has played, the actress feels “honored” to have essayed the role of ace boxer Mary Kom in her biopic.

Priyanka Chopra shares her views on playing Mary Kom

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a video while describing her emotions and feelings attached to the character. The video showed several BTS clips of the actress practicing to step into the shoes of the athlete. The video also showed Mary Kom training the actress and teaching her certain tactics of boxing. While captioning the post, the actress revealed the demand of the character and how much she had to put in to play such an iconic character on the screen. Apart from this, the actress also shared her nervousness when she was offered the role as she was adamant in giving full justice to the character.

She captioned the post and wrote, “#MaryKom #20in2020 Playing #MaryKom was not what I expected at all. The weight of telling the story of a living, national icon put a load on me that I hadn’t shouldered before. It was surreal in many ways. She was a world champion sportswoman who was and is still competing and is on top of her game. It was an honor but also a huge responsibility for me as an actor. It was both physically and emotionally demanding requiring an extreme amount of training to not just get into the physical shape but to learn her particular style of boxing... she is left-handed and I’m right. So I had to learn to box as a southpaw which was a challenge. It's an experience I will never forget. An amazing team and an equally supportive Mary herself saw me through it all.”

Earlier, the actress had shared a post on December 30 and shared a video on Instagram while looking back at all the iconic characters she has played in her films in her career span of 20 years. The video showcased the journey of the actress where she gave some jaw-dropping performances on the silver screen. Through the video, the actress reflected on the three most amazing and complex characters that she played at different points in time. While mentioning that she portrayed the roles with depth, conflict, and resilience, Priyanka also gives credit to the directors of the three films while calling them ‘institutions in themselves.’ She revealed the three characters as Kashibai from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial film Bajirao Mastani, Susanna from Vishal Bharadwaj directorial film 7 Khoon Maaf, and Jhilmil from Anurag Basu’s film Barfi.

