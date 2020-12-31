Priyanka Chopra Is Happy As 'We Can Be Heroes' Trends On Number 1 In US

Actress Priyanka Chopra who is in the UK these days while shooting for her next film Text for You is happy to share with fans that her film We can be Heroes is trending at number 1 on Netflix in the US. The actress shared the poster of the film on her Instagram story while thanking her fans for their love and support all across.

We can be Heroes trends in the US

While expressing her happiness over the same, the Sky is Pink actress wrote, “So happy you guys are loving this movie as much as I do” along with folded hands emoticon. The posters showed the actress in her role as Ms. Granada. Directed by Robert Rodriguez, the actress is seen playing the role of an antagonist in the children’s superhero film. We Can Be Heroes is an upcoming superhero film on Netflix. It is a stand-alone sequel to The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D which released back in 2005.

Earlier, the makers of the film treated fans with posters that included both young and adult actors in one frame. We Can Be Heroes cast has Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Ms. Granada, Christian Slater as Tech-No, and Pedro Pascal as Marcus Moreno. It also features Sung Kang, Boyd Holbrook, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Haley Reinhart, Andy Walken, Brently Heilbron, Adriana Barraza, Christopher McDonald, Brittany Perry-Russell, and others.

Read: Why Isn't Taylor Lautner Playing Sharkboy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Find Out

Read: Does Missy Have Powers In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Details Of All Superheroes And Their Power

Earlier, the Mary Kom actress had released the trailer of the film which traces the story of an alien invasion and superheroes, who have ‘never dealt with anything like this before’, try to stop them. However, the alien invaders then kidnap the superheroes, leaving the earth in serious danger. That’s when their children decide to take up the mantle and showcase their superpowers to keep the enemies at bay. Sharing the teaser, Priyanka wrote that she had the ‘best time’ shooting this movie and credited the work experience with producer-director Robert Rodriguez and the young superheroes, who she described as ‘amazing super kids.

Read: Who Plays Miracle Guy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Know The Cast Of The Superhero Film

Read: Who Plays Sharkboy In 'We Can Be Heroes'? Know The Cast Of This Superhero Fantasy Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.