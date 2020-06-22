'Commando 3' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

Commando 3 is a movie that came out in the year 2019 and was well received by fans. The action thriller film is directed by Aditya Datt and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. It has Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, and Angira Dhar in lead roles and is a sequel to Commando 2: The Black Money Trail, released in 2017.

The movie's premise revolves around Bhavna and Karan who are saving the city from some kind of attack. The trailer of the movie reportedly got more than 15 million views within 24 hours of its release and film was a theatrical blockbuster. Here's a detailed look at the cast:

Commando 3 leading cast

1. Vidyut Jammwal as Commando Karanveer Singh Dogra (Karan)

Vidyut Jammwal plays the lead role in the movie. He is the protagonist who is on a mission to save India from terror. His acting was praised by many and he also had built up his body quite well for the role.

2. Adah Sharma as Inspector Bhavna Reddy

Adah Sharma plays the role of Inspector Reddy, who assists him in a previous mission. The two pose as a married couple and go look for clues that can help them solve their case. Fans also loved their chemistry in the film.

3. Angira Dhar as British Intelligence Agent Mallika Sood

Angira Dhar plays the role of British Intelligence agent helping Karan and Bhavna. She meets them as soon as the two land at London airport and then aids them throughout the film.

Commando 3 Supporting cast

4. Gulshan Devaiah as Buraq Ansari

Gulshan Devaiah plays the antagonist in the movie and is a British Muslim terrorist who forces his wife and son to watch him murder a man. He a very evil man and is involved in planning the attack on India. His acting was also quite appreciated in the movie.

5. Rajesh Tailang as Roy

Rajesh Tailang plays the role of Roy who is a very complex character. His role in the film gained him much appreciation later on.

