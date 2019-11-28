Bollywood Movies Releasing This Friday: Commando 3, Yeh Saali Aashiqui & Others

Friday marks the start of the weekend. While the world celebrates Friday catching-up with their close friends and loved ones, Bollywood prefers celebrating Friday by engaging with their audience, in the form of movies. Friday in India is mostly known for new movie releases. Reportedly, the tradition of releasing movies on Friday is borrowed from the Americans in the late 80s. As the day (Friday) is coming up, there are three movies that are slated to release tomorrow, i.e. November 29, 2019. Read to know about the films.

Bollywood movies releasing on November 29, 2019

Commando 3

Commando 3, featuring Vidhyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar in the lead is the third film in the Commando franchise. Reportedly, the story of the upcoming movie will narrate the tale of a criminal, who plans to attack India. The trailer and songs of Commando 3 have amped the expectation of the movie-goers.

Hotel Mumbai

The movie, featuring Dev Patel and Anupam Kher in the lead is the cinematic re-telling of the terrorist attack of 26/11 that happened in Mumbai. The movie will reportedly release in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Anthony Maras, the trailer of the upcoming movie has generated a positive response from the movie-goers.

Yeh Saali Aashiqui

The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Puri. Directed by Cherag Ruparel, the movie will also mark the debut of Shivaleeka Oberoi. Touted to be a gripping thriller, the songs and trailer of Yeh Saali Aashiqui have garnered positive responses from the audience.

