Complaint against 'The White Tiger' producer Mukul Deora in ED over transactions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Rajkummar Rao starrer The White Tiger has topping the viewership charts on Netflix and even made it to the BAFTA Longlist, but the movie has not been without its share of controversies. After a copyright infringement case reached the Delhi High Court, producer Mukul Deora, son of late politician Murli Deora, faced another setback over his alleged transactions related to the movie. Hollywood producer John Hart and Sonia Mudbhatkal, who had claimed rights of the book on which the movie is based on, have approached the Enforcement Directorate, seeking a probe against Deora and Netflix for alleged ‘suspicious transaction’ from a Swiss bank account.

Setback for The White Tiger producer Mukul Deora

As per reports, an ED probe was sought against Deora as well his chartered accountant, and Netflix in a formal complaint registered by Sonia Mudbhatkal, who is Founder and CEO of USA firm Continuum Media LLC.

In the formal request to the ED, Mudbhatkal alleged Deora was dealing with shell companies and ‘knowingly violating’ the rights, which they claimed was theirs as well as the laws of the country.

They alleged that he had used his Swiss bank account in BSI bank in Hong Kong to make the transaction, and also submitted the cheque received from him with the investigating agency. The bank had been closed over alleged money laundering allegations in 2016.

Deora was also accused of routing funds from the account to a firm named Particle Media, and the producers Hart and Mudbhatkal alleged it was a firm said to have links to Deora, as admitted by Deora’s lawyer in the Delhi HC judgement, in their complaint.

In a statement, Deora denied any malpractice and mentioned the Delhi HC order on the alleged copyright violation on January 21. He stated that the court concluded that there was no illegal copyright infringement while disallowing the plea from seeking the suspension of the release of the movie on Netflix. He stated that the matter was subjudice and he hoped that the truth will prevail.

