The White Tiger Fame Adarsh Gourav Felt Intimidated Around 'buff Men With Great Bodies'

Actor Adarsh Gourav’s popularity has sky-rocketed ever since the release of Netflix film The White Tiger. Now the actor has been nominated for the Film Independent Spirit Awards in the Best Actor Category alongside famous personalities like Chadwick Boseman. However, the road to success wasn’t an easy one for the actor. In an Instagram post released by Netflix, Adarsh Gourav candidly detailed about the time he felt ‘intimidated’ being surrounded by muscular men while auditioning.

Adarsh Gourav said that he was wowed by them as they really looked like ‘heroes’. However, at the same time, he was ‘intimidated’ as he was skinny at the time and still is. But this did not stop him from moving towards his goal. In the interaction, Adarsh added that he directed all his energies towards performing. It wasn’t long ago when the actor realised that ‘rejections’ are a bigger part of an actor’s life than acceptance.

Even after facing several rejections in life, Adarsh did not budge a bit. “It was something I just loved doing – I loved to go and tell a story in some way. Of course, the result matters, but initially, I was just happy doing that”, said he. While speaking about rejection, the actor also shed light on the phase of his career where he had no work. Before The White Tiger, there was a brief period when the actor was seeking work and those moments of disappointed affected him mentally.

“There was a time in 2015 when I wanted to quit acting and not do it anymore,” he confides. Back in 2019 as well, he had no work for months and he was desperately trying to make his ends meet. From calling acquaintances for work to enquiring about upcoming opportunities, Adarsh did it all. Then came 2020, amidst the lockdown he was left without work for almost 7-9 months. According to the actor, he used the time to ‘develop his skills’. He opines that one has to constantly keep ‘evolving’, otherwise they will become ‘stagnant’ as an actor. The White Tiger is an American drama film starring Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao alongside Adarsh.

