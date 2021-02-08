Rajkummar Rao Shares Pic Of 'The White Tiger' Poster At Times Square

Rajkummar Rao’s The White Tiger has been creating a buzz on the internet for its amazing success worldwide with spectacular reviews from the audiences. The White Tiger cast consisted of Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Adarsh Gourav in the lead and as one of the cast members, Rajkummar Rao spotted their movie’s poster flashing at one of the famous landmarks of New York City. Check out Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram and see what he shared in his story.



Source- Rajkummar Rao's Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this IG story in which he depicted how Times Square in New York had a huge screen flashing The White Tiger’s poster with all the lead cast members present in it. On the screen, it also stated how one can watch The White Tiger on Netflix and further flashed the names of the cast and crew members of the movie. Rajkummar Rao also tagged other cast members namely Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav, director Ramin Bahrani and producer Mukul Deora in the Instagram story.

As The White Tiger reviews came out to be amazing, the actor took to his Instagram a while ago in order to thank all the fans and The White Tiger cast and crew for all the love and support. The actor added a few glimpses of the BTS stills from the sets of The White Tiger and thanked all the fans for pouring in from all over the world for their film as well as for his performance as Ashok. He then addressed director Ramin Bahrani as his brother and thanked him for this wonderful experience. Later in the caption, he thanked the producers of the film as well as Netflix for making him a part of this journey and Priyanka Chopra and Adarsh Gourav for being the most amazing co-actors one could ever wish for. In the end, he thanked the casting director for putting this cast together and urged his fans to keep the love coming.

The White Tiger cast

Apart from Rajkummar, Priyanka and Adarsh, the cast of The White Tiger on Netflix includes actors namely Mahesh Manjrekar, Kamlesh Gill, Swaroop Sampat, Vijay Maurya, Vedant Sinha and Nalneesh Neel.

