Composer Duo Javed-Mohsin back With The Exciting Album Of 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'

Music composer duo Javed-Mohsin is back with the album of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which will release on Diwali 2020. They shared their experience of composition and called it interesting yet challenging, following the 90s theme. For keeping the flavour of that era, the duo had to design the songs as per the movie’s theme and feel. Javed-Mohsin also expressed his excitement for bagging the opportunity to create the whole Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song album. Here is everything that you need to know about Javed-Mohsin’s experience:

Javed-Mohsin back with the exciting album of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari

As the duo is back with the Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari song album, talking about the excitement, Javed-Mohsin said, “Composing the entire album was interesting, and it was very challenging too. It’s a big thing for us to design the entire album considering the current scenario. We feel that if one gets an opportunity like this, one gets to explore a lot of genres. It is important to see the colour of the movie, background and where it is coming from. There’s an item song, club song, chasing song, romantic song and a promotional track that’s make it a complete album.”

“It was challenging since the movie is based in the 90s. When we went to hear the narration, the director told us to keep the flavour of that era. We have to design the songs keeping the theme and feel of the movie. We are happy that Abhishek Sharma and Zee Studios loved the album,” added the composer duo. They further stated, “We were really excited after bagging such an opportunity. Earlier, we have composed Ding Dang, which was a very commercial song and Pal, which was one of the biggest romantic songs of the recent times, we are glad that the whole team of Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari believed us to that we could compose the entire album.”

“We have worked really hard to design the whole album by using different live instruments. It took us around 5 months in the whole process, keeping the authenticity of the film. The sound which will be out soon is going to be larger than life. We are sure that listeners will enjoy every song in the album. They are also lyrically very strong,” they concluded.

Music composer duo Javed-Mohsin are known for their composition of Ding Dang from Munna Michael, which has crossed over 1 billion views on YouTube, and romantic song Pal from Jalebi with more than 600 million views on the platform. Meanwhile, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a helm of Abhishek Sharma starring Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles. Check out its trailer:

With inputs from PR

