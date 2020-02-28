CONFIRMED: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Tie The Knot By April, Actors Issue Joint Statement

Bollywood actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on Friday announced that they are tying the knot in April this year. There had been rumours about the couple planning a monsoon wedding, but the couple denied the reports earlier this month.

In a statement issued by their official spokesperson on Friday, the duo shared their wedding plans. "Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted.

Actors' spokesperson issue statement

"The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it's a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated," the statement read.

In a previous interview, when Richa was asked about marrying Ali, she stated that they do not have time to get married right now and that even if they were really talking about it then she would not have dates.

Richa also revealed that she will be shooting a film in June. Further explaining that she and Ali are 'waiting and chilling at the moment, and are in a happy space', Richa emphasised that their relationship is a great creative partnership and no one who sees them together feels like it’s a mismatch.

Richa and Ali, who first worked together in the 2013 film Fukrey, made their relationship official in 2016. They once again reunited on screen in 2017 for the sequel Fukrey Returns. On the work front, Richa will next be seen in a love drama, while Ali's upcoming film is Hollywood mystery thriller Death On The Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

