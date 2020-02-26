​​​​​​​Did Ali Fazal Ask Richa Chadha To Marry Him In Maldives? Here's What We Know 

Speculations are rife that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to tie the knot after the latter finally popped the question when they were vacationing in the Maldives. While there is no confirmation, a source informed a leading media publication that as of now, Mumbai and Delhi have been finalised as venues for the functions but the destination will only be decided after the date is set.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey and within two years of the film, they had started seeing each other. And, although they remained tight-lipped about their romance, tongues went wagging when Richa accompanied Ali to the premiere of his Hollywood film Victoria and Abdul.

In a previous interview, when Richa was asked about marrying Ali, she stated that they do not have time to get married right now and that even if they were really talking about it then she would not have dates. Richa also revealed that she will be shooting a film in June. Further explaining that she and Ali are 'waiting and chilling at the moment, and are in a happy space', Richa emphasised that their relationship is a great creative partnership and no one who sees them together feels like it’s a mismatch.

In the interview, the Panga actress stated that 'it’s a miracle' as it is rare to find like-minded people who share certain core values and have similar interests like poetry, music, films, and literature. As per reports, Richa also said that Ali is very progressive and liberal which she believes is very rare to find in the film industry.

