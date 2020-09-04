Kangana Takes A Jibe At 'great Father's Son'; Questions Giving Certificates On Maharashtra

After Sanjay Raut issued an ‘open threat’ against Kangana Ranaut, asking her not to return to Mumbai, the actor was at the receiving end of more attack from Shiv Sena. However, the Tanu Weds Manu star hit back with fiery responses, even bringing the ‘Taliban’ reference. In the latest, she also took a dig at a ‘great father’s son’, asking ‘who was he’ to ask her not to return to Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut hits back at Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has been posting strong-worded tweets, hitting out at Shiv Sena and in the most recent one, she had a message for a ‘great father’s son’, seemingly a reference to Shiv Sena head. The actor wrote that it could not be the only ‘accomplishment’ for the person, and asked who he was to give her a ‘certificate’ on 'love or hate for Maharashtra.'

She then asked, ‘How did you decide that you love Maharashtra more than me?’ Using the hashtag #ShameOnMahaGovt, Kangana questioned why she could not return to Maharashtra.

एक महान पिता की संतान होना ही आपकी एक मात्र उपलब्धि नहीं हो सकती, आप कौन होते हैं मुझे महाराष्ट्र प्रेम या नफ़रत का सर्टिफ़िकेट देने वाले ? आपने यह कैसे निर्धारित कर लिया की आप महाराष्ट्र को मुझसे ज़्यादा प्रेम करते हैं? और अब मुझे वहाँ आने का कोई हक़ नहीं? #ShameOnMahaGovt pic.twitter.com/XOB2vzaNYL — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Meanwhile, after Raut, there was more attack on Kangana from numerous quarters. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also reiterated the statements of Raut, asking the actor not to return to Mumbai. Some more leaders posted strong videos attacking the Queen star, one of them being MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

Moreover, Sena workers tore banners bearing her photos and burnt them. Reacting to a news report, Kangana highlighted the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and sadhus, and hit back that ‘Mumbai was addicted to blood.’

After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood🙂 https://t.co/dWRSnL6NCE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Kangana also highlighted her film about Maharashtra heroes like Chhatrapati Shivaji and Rani Lakshmibai, Manikarnika, and throwing light on Marathi pride and asked what the ‘thekedaars’ had done for the city.

