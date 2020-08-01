Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Writes To PM Modi, Requests Urgent Scan Of Whole Case

After maintaining silence for over a month, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been vociferous in her call for ‘justice’ for the late actor. Post airing her thoughts with words on ‘truth’, she has now written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ‘immediately look into the case'. Tweeting to the leader, she hoped that the investigation is handled in a ‘sanitised way’, while ‘expecting justice to prevail'.

Sushant's sister writes to PM

Shweta introduced herself as ‘sister of Sushant Singh Rajput’ and requested for an ‘urgent scan of the whole case.’ Tagging the Prime Minister and using hashtags like ‘Justice for Sushant’ and ‘Satyameva Jayate’ (truth alone triumphs), she expressed faith in India’s judicial system.

She hoped that the PM ‘stands with and for the truth’. Shweta also wrote that they belonged to a ‘simple family’ and that Sushant had ‘no Godfather in Bollywood’, and they had no one for them right now. She also hoped that the evidence is not tampered with.

Here’s the post

I am sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India’s judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate pic.twitter.com/dcDP6JQV8N — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 1, 2020

Sushant’s father KK Singh approached the Bihar Police against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others, who have been booked on charges such as abetment to suicide, cheating, and conspiracy.

The day the First Information Report was filed, Shweta had tweeted, “If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will”. She also shared cryptic notes, while urging fans to pray to Lord Shiva in the case.

A four-member team of the Bihar Police is currently in Mumbai to conduct the investigation in the case. Rhea Chakraborty has moved the Supreme Court seeking that the investigation be transferred to Mumbai, as the probe by Mumbai Police is still underway. She claimed she had been ‘falsely implicated’ and posted a video saying ‘Satyameva Jayate'.

Republic TV has led an extensive coverage of the Sushant Singh Rajput case and unearthed sensational details of the mysteries before and after the unfortunate incident. Sushant’s roommate Siddharth Pithani, ‘close friend’ Sandip Ssingh, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, family friend Smita, bodyguard and trainer have all exclusively opened up on the case, and shared their personal experiences. This is apart from the details of the stunning bank transactions from Sushant’s account, accessed exclusively by the channel.

