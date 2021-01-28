'Coolie No 1' 1995 Shooting Location: Know Where Govinda-Karisma Starrer Was Filmed

Coolie No 1 is a 1995 comedy-drama film, directed by David Dhawan and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The cult classic movie got Govinda the Star Screen Award Special Jury Award for his role in this movie as 'performer of the decade'. Read on to know about Coolie No 1 shooting location.

Also Read | Where Was 'Blown Away' Filmed? All About Filming Location Of Reality Competition Series

Coolie no 1 1995 shooting location

According to a report by Where Was It Shot, the 1995 comedy-drama movie was filmed at several locations. A lot of the songs were shot in South India including Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and Tere Pyaar Mein Dil Deewana. The very popular song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha has been shot in Banglore in two of its most iconic locations, including the Bangalore Palace and Vidhan Sadha. The other song, Tere Pyaar Mein Dil Deewana was filmed in another famous South Indian city, Hyderabad at the Qutab Shahi Tombs.

Also Read | Where Is 'Penguin Bloom' Filmed? Filming Locations Of The Netflix Release Revealed

According to IMDb, the majority of the 1995 film was shot in Mumbai's studios. The shooting of old Coolie No. 1 happened at the popular Filmcity in Andheri as well as the Kamalistan Studios. A few scenes from the comedy-drama movie were also filmed at a place called Harmesh Villa.

Also Read | Where Was 'Resident Alien' Filmed? All About The Alan Tudyk And Sara Tomko Starrer Series

More about the film

The plot of Coolie No 1 revolves around a matchmaker who sets out to teach Hoshiyar Chand, an arrogant rich man, a lesson. Hilarity ensues when he asks Raju, a coolie, to pretend to be a millionaire so he can marry Hoshiyar Chand's daughter. The film starred Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan, Harish Kumar, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in pivotal roles as well other than the lead pair of Govinda and Karisma.

The film is a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai and has been remade again in Hindi, with David Dhawan back at being the director. The remake starred Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as leads and was released on Amazon Prime Video during Christmas 2020. A lesser-known fact about the film is that it was written by Rumi Jaffery and actor Kader Khan, who acted in the film as Hoshiyar Chand. Initially, the film had to be titled Coolie but was changed later because the name 'Coolie' was registered with director Manmohan Desai, who directed the 1983 Amitabh Bachchan starrer of that name, which was also written by Kader Khan.

Also Read | Where Was 'Fate The WinX Saga' Filmed? Know The Picturesque Locations

Image Credits: govinda.fanclub Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.