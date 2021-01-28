Where Was 'Resident Alien' Filmed? All About The Alan Tudyk And Sara Tomko Starrer Series

Resident Alien is a 2021 science-fiction comedy series that premiered on January 27, 2021, on Syfy. The plot of the movie is based on the story of an alien who takes on an identity of a Colorado doctor, while he is on his secret mission on Earth. The cast of Resident Alien includes actors like Alan Tudyk as Captain Hah Re/Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle, Sara Tomko as Asta Twelvetrees, Corey Reynolds as Mike Thompson, as well as Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and many others. Read on to know more about where was Resident Alien filmed?

Where was Resident Alien filmed?

Resident Alien filming location includes the fictional town called Patience which is situated in Colorado. However, the show is shot at British Columbia, mostly in Vancouver, BC, Canada along with other nearby regions. The series is adapted from the 1999's comic of the same name.

Ladysmith

As reported by Syfy Wire, 90 per cent of the filming of Resident Alien was completed in Vancouver. While for the exteriors of the town, the production used the locales of Vancouver and went too Ladysmith which is a small Vancouver Island that can only be accessed by ferry. Check out some pictures of this location.

Britannia Beach

As reported on the Syfy website, the majority of the interior locations of the series was shot on sound stages which were created in Vancouver. For external locations, nearby locales were used like Brittania Beach. The outside of Harry's cosy lakeside cabin was created at this location.

Filming location of Resident Alien was also done at two more external locations to showcase the picturesque locales of snow-clad mountains in the show. The crew of the film used two locations including British Columbia’s famous Sea-to-Sky Corridor: Rainbow Mountain as well as the Pemberton Ice Cap. Check out the locales from these areas through these Instagram posts.

Sea-to-Sky Corridor: Rainbow Mountain

Pemberton Ice Cap

The pilot episode of the comedy-drama series was recently released on January 27, 2021. The first episode was directed by David Dobkin. The episode 2 titled Homesick and episode 3 titled Secrets are scheduled to release on February 3 and February 10, respectively. The Rotten Tomatoes score of the show 93 per cent while Metacritic gave the series an average score of 70/100.

