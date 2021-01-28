Where Is 'Penguin Bloom' Filmed? Filming Locations Of The Netflix Release Revealed

Penguin Bloom is an Australian family drama that was adapted from the book of the same name. The movie is based on a real-life story of Sam Bloom, who finds her hopes to live again going through a traumatic accident that leaves her paralysed. She finds a new purpose in life when she meets an injured bird. How the bird inspires her and her family to look at life differently sums up the premise of the story. The heartfelt movie finally made its way into the theatres in Australia after a lot of push and pull in dates on January 21, 2021. The movie released on the renowned streaming platform Netflix on January 27, 2021. Here's some trivia about the hit movie that you must know before heading into the movie.

Where is Penguin Bloom filmed? Know the filming location

The movie was filmed mainly across Australia and Thailand. The film almost immediately opens to the tragic accident that the protagonist goes through that turns her life upside down. The opening shots were filmed in Thailand, and there's a reason for that.

In Sam Bloom's piece on Time magazine titled, "A Tragic Accident Paralysed Sam Bloom, a Tiny Bird Saved Her", she spoke at length on how she met with the accident. In 2013, Sam Bloom had visited a tiny village in Thailand along with her husband and sons as their first family vacation. On their first day, they were informed of a two-story observation deck in their hotel, and so they decided to go there. Stunned by the scenery, Sam proceeded to lean against the safety barrier to look at the view up close. In a second, the barrier fell away from the deck, resulting in her accident as she fell twenty feet below on the concrete ground. The police then found that the barrier was rotten and criminally neglected.

The movie creators flew to the Phuket island of Thailand to shoot the pivotal scene. Although there has been no confirmation on the hotels or locations, director Glendyn Ivin shared some BTS pictures of their shoot on the island on his Instagram post. As for the locations in Australia, the movie is prominently shot at Palm Beach. Palm Beach has been featured in many popular movies before and is a popular filming location. Ivin also confirmed through another Instagram post that they shot a few scenes at Avalon Beach.

The movie is now available for streaming on Netflix in select regions of the world including India. The movie garnered positive reviews from fans and critics alike and managed to do well at the box office despite the lockdown measures. Watch the trailer here to know more.

