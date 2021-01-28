Where Was 'Blown Away' Filmed? All About Filming Location Of Reality Competition Series

Blown Away is a popular television series that premiered on the Canadian channel named Makeful. The show was instantly picked up by Netflix and its season 1 was premiered on the platform on July 12, 2019. The first season released with 10 episodes and was produced by Marblemedia. The second season of the show was recently premiered on January 22, 2021, on Netflix. Read on to know where was Blown Away filmed?

Where was Blown Away filmed? See Blown Away filming locations

The competition series which has been garnering a lot of attention for a few months now was actually entirely filmed in Canada. Currently, two seasons of the show are on air and can be binged on Netflix. The show is based on the art of glassblowing and the competition is about who can make the best sculptures in a specific time using the glassblowing technique.

Hamilton, Ontario

As reported by Decider, Blown Away shooting locations include Hamilton, Ontario. The location is about an hour drive from the southwest of Toronto. The production company of this show Marblemedia had turned an empty warehouse in Hamilton into the largest hot shop in North America. The empty warehouse had ample space for the 10 glassblower contenders to use 10 furnaces and blow out a relevant glass sculpture via glassblowing.

The Canadian show Blown Away showcases how talented glassblowing artists take part in this grilling competition to win $60,000 as a prize. The trailer of season 2 shows that the makers have increased the difficulty level for the contestants. This season will also have 10 glassblowers like the first season. Nick Utas, who is a former Big Brother U.S. contestant and a Youtuber, will be hosting the show. Katherine Gray, who is an artist as well as a professor, will be the chief judge.

The show will also have guest judges in each episode. The winner of the show gets an artist residency at the Corning Museum of Glass. For the unversed, glassblowing is a technique of glass-forming where molten glass is inflated using a blowpipe. Check out the trailer for Blown away season 2.

