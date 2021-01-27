Where Was 'Fate The WinX Saga' Filmed? Know The Picturesque Locations

The all-new venture of Netflix Fate The WinX Saga, a teen drama, is based on the Nickelodeon animated series WinX Club. Though the show is set in the Otherworld, it's doubled as and in one of the most beautiful countries. The Otherworld is another realm, much like Earth except that here fairies exist and magic is real. And the fairies can travel in and out of the realm to visit Earth as and when they want.

The show follows the story of Bloom, a Californian girl who was sent to the famed Alfea College after nearly burning her house and parents due to her inability to harness her magical powers. Alfea College is an institution made for fairies to learn and hone their gifts. Throughout the show, we're introduced to several locations such as the famed college, of course, the Kingdom of Solaria, the town of Aster Dale, etc. Where were these magical locations filmed? Where was Fate The WinX Saga filmed?

Also Read - MCU Phase 4 Villains & Heroes: Who Will Make A Comeback In Upcoming Marvel Films & Shows?

Where was Fate: The WinX Saga filmed?

According to a report by Decider.com, the trending show is filmed in and around Ireland. According to Seventeen, the city of Bay in Wicklow seems to have been the show's focal location. And as for Alfea College, the fairy tale school is shot at the beautiful Killruddery House and Gardens.

Killruddery House is open for tourists to book the venue all throughout the year and boasts a host of attractive places like a Tea Room, the Grain Store Cafe, the Farmer's Market, etc. The lavish picturesque house was originally built in the 17th century before being remodelled to how it looks now in 1820.

While there's no confirmation on the exact location of the other places, for instance, the mysterious town of Aster Dale, it appears to have been shot at the famous Wicklow Mountains National Park and County Wicklow's Coast. Apart from these beautiful locations in Ireland, the show made use of Ashford Studios for their indoor scenes, which is also home to another popular show, Vikings.

Also Read - WandaVision Episode 3 Easter Eggs - What Are The Makers Trying To Tell The Viewers?

About Fate: The WinX Saga

The teen drama took its plunge into the OTT world on January 22, 2021, as a grand worldwide release on Netflix. The Netflix original consists of 6 episodes, all of which were released altogether during the premiere. As of now, the series has got a great response from fans, who have surprisingly not compared the show with the original and have appreciated the actors for their performances, and mixed reviews from critics.

Watch the trailer here -

Also Read - 'Fate The Winx Saga' Receives Mixed Reactions On Twitter; Critics Pan It, Fans Shower Love

Also Read - Who Is Jane Krakowski? Details About The Actor Rumoured To Have Dated Mike Lindell

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.