If You Loved Kader Khan & Govinda In 'Coolie No 1',here Is Watchlist Of Their Other Movies

Kader Khan and Govinda are one of the iconic comedy duos of the industry. One such movie of the duo was Coolie No 1. The movie released in 1995 and went on to become a huge commercial success. It is one of the funniest of Kader Khan and Govinda’s movies. The plot of the movie revolves around a matchmaker who wants to teach an arrogant rich man a lesson. He asks a coolie, a porter, to pretend to be a millionaire so that he can marry the arrogant man’s daughter. If one loved this movie starring Kader Khan and Govinda, here is a watchlist of other movies of the duo.

Kader Khan and Govinda's movies

1. Haseena Maan Jaayegi

This movie revolves around two brothers who are sent to Goa to look for work after they prank him. But they fall in love with two women there. The lengths they go to impress the girls' father is hilarious to watch. Kader Khan played the role of Govinda and Sanjay Dutt's father in the film. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.2. This is one of the funniest of Kader Khan and Govinda's movies.

2. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

This movie revolves around an illegal shop runner in Chor Bazar who wants his daughter to get married to a gangster. But instead, she falls in love with a wealthy man whom she asks to pose as a gangster to impress her father. Govinda played the role of the wealthy man while Kader Khan played the who ole of the father in the film. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.0.

3. Dulhe Raja

The plot of this movie revolves around a business tycoon who buys an expensive hotel to start his business. But he learns that a small restaurant is run next to his huge hotel by a man. He wants that restaurant shut but later learns that his daughter wants to marry him. Kader Khan played the role of the business tycoon while Govinda played the small restauranter. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

4. Hero No 1

The plot of this movie revolves around a wealthy man who has two sons. But the sons are fed up that their father does not allow them to live their life as they will. They later fall in love with two women and convince their father that their love is real and true. Kader Khan played the role of the wealthy father while Govinda was one of his sons. This is one of the funniest movies like Coolie No 1. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.1.

5. Raja Babu

This movie revolves around a jovial guy adopted by a village couple. He often goes around following himself and making everyone happy. He later falls in love with a woman and their relationship is opposed by the girl's father. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.3.

6. Deewana Mastana

This movie revolves around a psychiatrist who is pursued by a patient and a small-time crook. The movie tickles the funny bones of the audiences as both of these men try various ways to win the doctor's heart. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.7.

Image courtesy- @classic_bollywood and @filmyguftagoo Instagram

