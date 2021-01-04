Varun Dhawan's Father David Dhawan Responds To Directing The Actor's Kissing Scenes

As Varun Dhawan’s latest movie Coolie No 1 recently got released, director of the movie David Dhawan opened up about his experience directing his son in the film. He stated how he felt when he was directing Varun Dhawan's kissing scene in Coolie No 1. Read further to know what Varun Dhawan’s father and director responded to directing kissing scenes of his son.

David Dhawan on Varun Dhawan's kissing scene in Coolie No 1

With the release of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s movie, Coolie No 1, director of the film David Dhawan spoke to the team of Bollywood Hungama on directing Varun Dhawan's kissing scene in Coolie No 1. David Dhawan was asked if it was difficult to direct the kissing scene that involved his son Varun.

David Dhawan then responded that it was not at all difficult as they are all professionals and when they shoot, he doesn't ask him whether they should do that or not but tells him what needs to be done. He also added that if there was any demand for a kissing scene, they would do it and practically there was nothing wrong with it.

With reference to Varun Dhawan's kissing scene in Coolie No 1 and kissing scenes in general, David Dhawan also added how such scenes have become casual in Indian films in the present scenario and mentioned how fair it was. The director also added that it was nothing to be ashamed of as the artists do it professionally, but it was up to them as to how they perform it.

Later, David Dhawan was also asked about his journey from cinema to the digital world. Even Varun Dhawan joined their conversation thereafter and discussed the film critics too.

Also Read Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' Stands At 1.3 Rating On IMDb; Netizens React

Also Read Filmyzilla Leaks Latest Movie 'Coolie No 1' For Download On Its Ill-famed Website

Coolie No 1 cast

Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No 1 cast includes actors namely Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffery, Johnny Lever, Vikas Verma, Manoj Joshi, Sahil Vaid, Shikha Talsania, Rajat Rawail, Bharati Achrekar, Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Also Read Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Groove To Coolie No. 1's Song In Goa, See Video Here

Also Read If You Loved Kader Khan & Govinda In 'Coolie No 1',here Is Watchlist Of Their Other Movies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.