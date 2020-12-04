'Coolie No 1' Music Composers Javed-Mohsin Share How David Dhawan Wanted A Massy Number

The only original song in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 remake, Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai, has been all over the news as it is receiving positive reviews from the audiences. The music composers of the song, Javed-Mohsin, recently shared the story behind how they came up with the song and shared the details about other artists involved in the making of the song.

Javed-Mohsin’s Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai

As the makers of Coolie No 1 recently launched the song Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai, they received immense amounts of love from the audiences. While this is the only original song in the movie, others are all remakes from the original movie released in 1995. With the length of around 3 minutes, the song has been written by Danish Sabri.

Javed-Mohsin were recently in the news for their amazing album Suraj pe Mangal Bhari and now they have been gaining popularity for their latest number from Coolie No 1. The duo talked about how they managed to form this song. They mentioned that when David Dhawan briefed them for the song, he asked for a typical massy and a very catchy number. They added that when later they made him hear the song, he was blown away and asked them to record it right away.

Talking about the making of the song, Javed-Mohsin stated that they used a lot of live instruments, rhythm percussion and chorus to make ‘Teri Bhabhi Khadi Hai’ song larger than life. They also added that to fulfil this, they went to Chennai as well. Speaking about the cast and crew of the song, they mentioned that the song featured Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan and was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. They also stated that the song was sung by popular artists Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. The duo also revealed that it took them 25 days to compose the entire song and mentioned how they were getting a crazy response from the people who are loving the song.

Some of the recent songs by Javed-Mohsin that were highly loved by the audience consists of Ding Ding from the movie Munna Michael and Pal from the movie Jalebi.

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor movie. The remake is all set to release this Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

