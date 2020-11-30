Did You Know Original 'Coolie No.1' Was A Remake Of Tamil Movie 'Chinna Mapillai'?

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Coolie No. 1, helmed by David Dhawan. The 2020 movie is the remake of the 1995 comedy-drama, which stars Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in lead roles. The interesting part is that the 1995 film was also the remake of a 1993 Tamil movie, Chinna Mapillai. As per a report of The Hans India, the makers have once again adapted bits from the Tamil movie, in the upcoming 2020 film, Coolie No. 1.

Chinna Mapillai released in 1993 and received rave reviews from the audience. The comedy flick stars Prabhu and Sukanya in lead roles. Sivaranjani, Radha Ravi, Visu, Vinu Chakravarthy, Anand and others play pivotal roles in the movie. The success of the film was such that it was then remade in Telugu as Chinna Alludu, in Kannada as Coolie Raja and in Hindi as Coolie No. 1.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' Has Finally Released! Here's How You Can Watch It

Coolie No. 1 reboot

The trailer of Coolie No. 1 was unveiled on November 28. In no time, the video hit a staggering number of views online. As of today, the trailer has surpassed 28M views. In the video, Paresh Rawal expresses his desire of getting his daughter married to the richest man in India. He wants someone who owns the Burj Khalifa as well. While he begins searching for the perfect one, the twist in the tale comes to light. The stars, Varun and Sara, are at their energetic best and there are several scenes in the clip that made fans remember Govinda's charisma from the 1995 film.

"VarSara chemistry is so hot and the trailer showed movie is gonna be a full-on package of entertainment," read a tweet. Another user wrote, "Coolie no.1 trailer is a complete bop! The chemistry, the comedy, the songs, literally everything is just fab! And as always Varun knows how to entertain us even during these times. The whole team has done a great job and can't wait for the songs."

Also Read | Varun's 'Coolie No 1' Trailer Has Netizens Imagining Govinda's Reaction Amid Mixed Reviews

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' looks like old wine in a new bottle as makers unveil the trailer

Stars like Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi play prominent roles in the movie. Fans are all excited to watch the Chinna Mapillai remake which releases on Christmas this year. Apart from this, Varun also has Jug Jug Jeeyo in the pipeline. The team has begun shooting for the same.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' Trailer To Drop On Nov 28, Movie To Release During Christmas

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.