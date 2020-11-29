Varun's 'Coolie No 1' trailer has netizens imagining Govinda's reaction amid mixed reviews

Fans of Varun Dhawan had been waiting for the trailer of Coolie No 1, and the makers finally unveiled it on Saturday. While fans were not disappointed and felt it was worth the wait, most of the neutrals were not too pleased. Right from references to the original ‘Coolie No 1’ Govinda to memes and sarcastic digs, there were laughs galore at the expense of the comedy.

READ: Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No 1' Looks Like Old Wine In New Bottle As Makers Unveil Trailer

Coolie No 1 trailers gets mixed reviews

Coolie No 1 trailer that showcased Varun Dhawan’s character of a coolie named Raju faking his identity as he wooed Sara Ali Khan’s character, amid the wish of her father, played by Paresh Rawal, to get her married to a rich guy.The launch led to reactions galore, right from tweets, memes and hilarious references.

Fans of Varun felt it was a ‘blockbuster’, a ‘laugh riot’, a ‘typical David Dhawan film’ and a ‘rollercoaster’.

It’s so much fun n laughter kinda of feel 💕

All the best Varun ♥️👍🏽

It’s a typical #DavidDhawan film.. How was it directed by ur Father , VD ? 😊Hope it was amazing 🌟🌟

Looking forward #CoolieNo1 @arjunk26 s so excited abt bestie s #CoolieNo1Trailer 💙 #MassAndClass 🤩🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/I0sWtxR3NG — Jayshree (@JaySO_9) November 28, 2020

It was a fun Rollercoaster!!! After such a hard year, we're getting to watch such an amazing film which will make us laugh after we've cried the whole year!! Kudos to @Varun_dvn, #SaraAliKhan & the whole team!!! — Varun RAJU Wonderland (@WonderlandVarun) November 28, 2020

READ:Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' Trailer To Drop On Nov 28, Movie To Release During Christmas

However, the trailer also got heavily trolled on social media. Some netizens believed that Varun went overboard with his portrayal and made memes on his ‘overacting.’

After every single second in #CoolieNo1Trailer everyone to varun dhawan pic.twitter.com/KFhhXGUGFZ — CHIRAG BAYAS ♡ (@ChiragBayas) November 28, 2020

My Reaction After watching coolie No 1 Trailer. And Specially Loved to See That Varun Dhavan Did Work on His Overacting To Do More Overacting.#CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer #Boycottcoolieno1 pic.twitter.com/W4FT4DwzNX — Nikhil chadotra 🗯️ (@NikhilChadotra) November 28, 2020

Varun Dhawam has stepped into the shoes of Govinda, who had played the iconic character in the 1995 film, and a substantial proportion of Twiteratti felt the veteran would not be too pleased and made memes on it.

#CoolieNo1Trailer What have you done to classic masterpiece Mr. #DavidDhawan ? @Varun_dvn is looking as clueless in comedy as RaGa in Politics. Sorry Govinda.

You have destroyed a good movie. @SirPareshRawal ji this wil b ur worst movie ever I guess. — Chander (@aazad007) November 29, 2020

Coolie No 1

Coolie No 1 is th 45th film of David Dhawan. The movie also stars Shikha Talsania, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, among others. Right from songs, including the orgininal chartbusters like Husn Hai Suhana, to action sequences and romance, the film offered every ingredient associated with commercial films.

Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who had produced the original as well, and Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh The movie hits Amazon Prime on December 25.

READ:Varun Dhawan Channels His Inner Kunwar From 'Coolie No 1' To Wish Biden On His Win

READ:Rajpal Yadav Says His Coolie No 1 Role Has A Resemblance To Shakti Kapoor's Character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.