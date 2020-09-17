Has Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' Locked Its Release Date? Read To Know

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited film, Coolie No. 1's release got postponed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, fans might rejoice now as the film has finally got a release date. Coolie No. 1 release will now happen on the OTT platform around Diwali 2020, reported PeepingMoon. Here's what this is about.

Coolie No. 1 to have an OTT release in November?

Joining the bandwagon of OTT releases, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No. 1 will now release on Amazon Prime. The film was initially supposed to hit the theatres on May 1 but got postponed after the country went to a lockdown for the pandemic. However, the movie has finally got a new release and will drop on the OTT platform on November 13, that is the Diwali weekend.

The Varun Dhawan starrer is an official remake of the 1995 comedy. It was directed by David Dhawan and starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles while Kader Khan played a supporting role. The plot revolves around a simple coolie named Raju who poses as a millionaire to woo a wealthy businessman's daughter.

Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1 will also be helmed by David Dhawan. It is being bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Besides Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 cast also includes Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Jaaved Jaaferi.

According to Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb was also scheduled to release on the same date, that is November 13. However, to avoid a clash Akshay Kumar has preponed the release of his movie to November 9 which is a Monday. The reason being nine has been a lucky number for Akshay and he also wants to honour his friendship with Coolie No. 1's producer, Bashu Bhagnani. The two are also collaborating on Bell Bottom.

With the restrictions of lockdown, many Bollywood movies have decided to release their movie on the OTT platform. Among these were Gulabo Sitabo, Gunjan Saxena, Angrezi Medium and Dil Bechara. Now joining the list is also Rajkummar Rao's Chhalaang and Amitabh Bachchan's Jhhund.

