Virat Kohli Shows Ripped Figure While Enjoying In Pool, Varun Dhawan In Awe Of RCB Skipper

Despite being inside the IPL 2020 bio-bubble, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has continued to engage with his fans via his social media accounts. The batsman is regularly seen sharing pictures and videos from his training routines, also giving his fans a sneak-peek into his life when he is not practising for the IPL 2020. The latest series of pictures shared by Virat Kohli was loved by his fans, with Bollywood star Varun Dhawan reacting to the picture as well.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals Take Sly Dig At Scott Styris For Predicting Last-place Finish In IPL 2020

Virat Kohli shows off physique ahead of IPL 2020

Taking to social media, the RCB batsman shared multiple pictures of himself relaxing in the pool. In the first picture shared by Virat Kohli, the 31-year-old is seen lying down on a pool float as he showed off his toned physique. Another poolside picture posted by Virat Kohli shows him relaxing with members of the RCB squad for IPL.

The final picture shared by the RCB skipper captures him wearing a red cap as he enjoys a game of pool volleyball with his teammates. Sharing the collection of pictures, Virat Kohli revealed that he had a proper day at the pool.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Writes Emotional Letter To Future Self By Reflecting On 2020; Watch Video

Varun Dhawan and others react to RCB skipper’s post

Soon after Virat Kohli posted the pictures, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan praised the cricketer’s physique, as he commented that Kohli was looking ‘ripped’ along with fire emojis. Virat Kohli was quick to reply to Varun Dhawan’s comment, as the cricketer asked the actor about how he was. Hardik Pandya commented on Virat Kohli’s latest post as well, as he wrote that spending time in the swimming pool is the best thing. RCB’s official Instagram account came up with a cheeky comment as well. The team congratulated their skipper on the pool volleyball match win, as they asked Virat Kohli to shift his focus towards the IPL 2020.

Also Read: Suresh Raina To Endorse Indian Online Poker Platform After Abruptly Skipping IPL 2020

RCB will be taking on SRH in the third match, as per the IPL schedule, on September 21 at 7:30 PM. The RCB squad for IPL has been training hard ahead of the completion, as Virat Kohli aims to lead the side to their first-ever IPL victory. RCB will be looking to perform much better than they did in the IPL 2019, with last year’s completion seeing them finish last in the IPL points table with just five wins from 14 matches.

Also Read: IPL 2020's Instagram Page Pays Tribute To KL Rahul Smashing Fastest-ever 50; Watch Video

Image Credits: Virat Kohli Twitter