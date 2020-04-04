The Debate
PM Modi Thanks Priyanka Chopra For Donating To PM CARES; lauds Chiranjeevi For COVID Song

Others

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked film industry actors Priyanka Chopra, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna & others for their contributions to PM CARES Fund

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier on Thursday, conveyed his gratitude for the generous donations and contributions made by Bollywood actor and global icon Priyanka Chopra and veteran cricketer Anil Kumble among others. Priyanka, along with husband Nick Jonas, had announced donations to various organisations in the fight against COVID-19, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES and UNICEF funds. 

Have a look:

Read | PM Modi conveys gratitude to film personalities for contributions to PM-CARES Covid fund

PM Modi also thanked prominent stars of the South Indian film industry -- Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej for spreading awareness through their new music video. The video song, recorded by the actors in their respective houses, is a part of the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) campaign that has been initiated by actor Chiranjeevi. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and reshared the main guidelines for his followers through a tweet written in Telugu.

Have a look:

 

Read | PM Modi thanks ONGC for chipping in Rs 300 Cr to PM CARES fund as India battles COVID-19

The prime minister took to Twitter on Tuesday to praise film fraternity stars like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar. The PM wrote that every effort and contribution in this battle counts while conveying his gratefulness to the ‘leading film personalities.’ Along with his message to the stars, he also wrote that India has to overcome coronavirus by being proactive and taking all precautions.

Read | Rangoli Chandel praises PM Modi's Covid appeal; requests all to follow '9 mins for India'

Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), wherein citizens can contribute to aid government efforts in supporting those affected by disasters. This fund will provide relief to the affected from any walk of life dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation. PM Modi also urged Indians to donate generously.

Read | Dada Kondke trends after PM Modi asks people to light candles in dark, here's why

 

 

