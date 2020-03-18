Anupam Kher has relatable take on handwash challenges & it will leave you in splits

Anupam Kher has been informing fans with video messages amid the coronavirus/COVID-19 scare around the world. After urging his fans to take the pandemic seriously and be cautious, and another urging his followers to refrain from spreading negativity, the veteran had an interesting opinion on the handwashing challenges that are doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Kher shared how he was seeing the challenges getting popular on social media, and felt it was extremely important. However, he said that such challenges were given by Indian parents since many years.

He imitated how a parent asks a child if he/she washed his hands, if it was done with soap, and if it was done well, or else they’d be punished. The actor added that Indians have doing it often, and he was just trying to cheer people up amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In his caption, Kher shared how ‘amazingly foresighted’ our forefathers have been, while adding that he has been washing his hands regularly.

Here’s the video

#HandwashChallege is a great initiative & should be taken very seriously. But we in India have been facing this challenge from our parents since childhood. How amazingly farsighted our forefathers have been. Do #Namaste & #WashYourHands were the norms we grew up with. Jai Ho! 🤓 pic.twitter.com/EY1OLdCwob — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 18, 2020

Deepika Padukone was among the stars who participated in the handwashing challenge after being nominated by World Health Organisation Director.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Kartik Aaryan too urged his fans to wash their hands, through a message via gestures on TikTok.

Meanwhile, as the toll in the COVID-19 pandemic increased, crossing 150, including three deaths, films associations have called for shooting to be halted from March 19-31. Filmstars’ posts on social media as they spend the ‘quarantine’ period at home have been making headlines.

