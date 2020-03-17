Coronavirus: Anupam Kher makes a 'plea' to his followers with a video message, watch

A lot of information is doing the rounds on social media with regards to the novel coronavirus/COVID-19. However, it is hard to understand what information is reliable and what is not. Moreover, there is also a lot of negativity, warnings and threats being posted on WhatsApp, Twitter and other mediums, now all of which might be true.

Anupam Kher was not pleased with the messages he was receiving amid Coronavirus bringing the world to a standstill. The actor made a ‘plea’ to his fans and followers to stop sending him negative messages, since we were a ‘well-informed’ society. The A Wednesday star urged them to send him only messages of love and hope, or how people were making their own contribution in the fight against the virus.

Sharing a video on Twitter on Tuesday, Kher was heard saying, “Stop sending me messages of doom, concern, gossip about what is happening about this virus. We are a well informed society and bad news travels very fast.”

“Keep your bad news to yourself, not that I know that you are doing it out of concern. But I’ll be very happy if you show your concern by sending a message of hope, compassion, what is your contribution in today’s time and are you making people aware of what is to be done?” he added.

Anupam Kher urged them to not send messages like those that read, ‘Is it worth living?’ “If your fingers are desperate to send a message to me, send me a message that is beautiful, like things are going to be fine and we need to be careful. And I’m washing my hands, are you washing your hands? Do me a favour and do a favour to everyone, stop spreading misinformation, stop spreading panic, if you want to spread something, spread brotherhood, sisterhood, love and hope.”

Here’s the video

A plea: Please STOP sending me messages of doom, panic and misinformation. We are a well informed society. We get our dose of bad news regularly. If you have to please spread love, hope and optimism!! Jai Ho!! 🙏😍#LoveInTheTimesOdCarona pic.twitter.com/1nVrMDclFS — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2020

Kher had shared a video before as well, where he stated that coronavirus was a ‘reality of our times’ and we needed to be careful and cautious about it.

“Everything is ok in the end. If it is not ok, it is not the end!” Corona virus is a reality of our times. We need to be careful & cautious. But we also need to change our outlook towards life. Hope my thoughts help you all a little. Do share it with friends and relatives!! 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/2Wr3QbPzML — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 12, 2020

Kher is currently in the USA, where he was shooting for the show New Amsterdam. It is not clear what’s the status on the shooting amid the virus outbreak. In India, film associations have ordered shooting to be halted from March 19-31 to contain the outbreak, while production houses have also shut their offices.

Three persons have died due to the virus, while 137 cases have been reported so far in India.

