PM Modi Had Sweet Birthday Wish For Anupam Kher - With A Twist; Actor Shares How It Looks

Anupam Kher celebrated his 65th birthday in esteemed company on March 7. The veteran made it a hat-trick of spending his special day with Robert De Niro. However, the legendary actor was not the only world-famous celebrity who wished the A Wednesday star on his birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent his good wishes to the veteran.

The Prime Minister is known to wish politicians and actors on Twitter, however, the leader chose to convey his regards in a different manner this time. PM Modi sent his birthday wishes to Kher via his app.

The 65-yeard-old shared a snapshot of PM Modi’s wish for him. The wish looked exactly like a postcard, with the stamp and the PM’s photograph on it.

PM’s message read, “Dear Anupam, Wish you a very Happy Birthday. May this year bring more happiness and success in your life,” before ending it with his signature.

Kher thanked the PM for his wish and shared how delighted he was. The actor termed as ‘humbling’ PM’s intent to reach out to people and urged him to continue inspiring people around the world.

Here's the post:

Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi ji for sending me your warm wishes on my birthday through your App. It made me extremely happy. Your intent to reach out to people is humbling. I felt blessed. May you continue to inspire millions of Indians for years to come. Jai Ho!🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ekUbhY2ssM — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 8, 2020

Kher has never shied away from expressing his admiration for PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. His wife, actor-wife Kirron Kher is a BJP Member of Parliament from Chandigarh constituency. Not just campaigning for the Dostana star, the DDLJ star is known to share his support for various initiatives of the government, even posting videos sometimes.

Dear Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. It was an honour & a privilege to meet you. Your vision for India is greatly reassuring & heartwarming. Your inspirational words will always be a great source of energy for me. May you continue to take our country to greater heights. 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FsBiqKXt8G — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 1, 2019

Meanwhile, Kher is currently shooting for the show New Amsterdam in the USA. He plays the role of a doctor in the NBC medical series. On the film front, the actor won acclaim for his act as former PM Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister, and was also seen in One Day: Justice Delivered last year.

