KRK Invites Those Who Are Worried To His 'corona Free' House; Netizens Have Fun Responses

Advisories are being issued by governments, doctors, health organisations and experts on preventing the deadly coronavirus/COVID-19. As the virus continues to take lives while affecting more people in new places, citizens have been taking precautions to be safe. Kamaal Rashid Khan, however, is not worried as he claims to live in a ‘100 % corona free’ house.

KRK took to Twitter on Monday to post pictures of his house, reportedly based in Dubai. He tweeted that there was no way the virus could enter his house. The Ek Villain actor even invited people who are looking for a ‘safe place’ to his house.

Here’s the post

My home is 100% corona free. Corona can’t reach to my home at any cost. So if you are looking for a safe place then come and stay at my home! pic.twitter.com/DpnWSIuT2c — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 16, 2020

Netizens had fun responses to it. Many of them were in disbelief that KRK could have a swanky house, like the pictures suggested, and asked where he downloaded the pictures from.

Fake not urs — Adnan khan 🔛 (@ma18k) March 16, 2020

Kis website se download kiye ye photos — LM10 (@LM1039287844) March 16, 2020

Google se download kiya hua pic hai..... kisi aur ka ghar hai ye 😂😂



Aaathhoooooo — Sumit Kumar🎭 (@MeSumitKumarr) March 16, 2020

However, some came out in his support, sharing pictures of the villa from Google and a few of them called it ‘beautiful.’

It's beautiful — Varron Attrri पुरानी दिल्लीवाला (@VarronAttrri) March 16, 2020

Some netizens quipped that they were more worried about the bigger virus named KRK, and the Deshdrohi actor was sporting to even retweet those comments.

The actor-’critic’ is known for his quirky tweets, however, his tweet a few days ago did not go down well with netizens. KRK had stated he was praying that the virus comes to India, so that it unites people of all faiths. This was even before India started reporting cases, and the figure has now touched 114, with two deaths. Even UAE has reported close to 100 cases.

Meanwhile in India, most of the state governments have urged educational institutions, malls and theatres to remain closed. Numerous workplaces have also adopted the ‘work from home’ approach. Those returning from abroad, and those facing symptoms are being subjected to the relevant tests.

