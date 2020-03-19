Coronavirus Outbreak Affects Dharma Production's 'Takht' Schedule

Due to the lockdown imposed to avoid the spread of Coronavirus, many Bollywood films have postponed their shoot or release dates. Even the production of the films has been stopped in order to prevent the spread of the virus. The Coronavirus lockdown has terribly affected Dharma Productions' films. Upcoming film Sooryavanshi, produced by Dharma Productions and directed by Rohit Shetty was scheduled to hit the screens on March 24, 2020, has been postponed.

Takht was to be shot in Italy

Dharma Productions' film Takht is said to be one of the most highly anticipated ensemble period drama, is also facing problems because of the Coronavirus lockdown. Because of the change in the shooting location, the release date of the film Takht may get affected. Reportedly, 60 per cent of the film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. Director Karan Johar had planned an entire 45-day schedule in Tuscany and Florence. Reports suggest that the shooting location was perfect in every way.

The magnum opus by Dharma Productions was scheduled to go on floors shortly. The makers of Takht were aiming for the film to release in the Christmas of 2021. Because of the Coronavirus lockdown, shooting in Italy would not be possible for the team. Reportedly, some parts of Takht were also scheduled to be shot in Spain but that too has been called off. This is the main reason why Karan Johar is looking for 20 suitable locations in India for the filming of Takht.

The film Takht which is set in the Mughal era. Takht cast includes Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The period drama is based on the succession of the Mughal empire. In the film, Vicky Kaushal is essaying the role of Emperor Aurangzeb and Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Aurangzeb's older brother Dara.

