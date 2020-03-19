Varun Dhawan's Wedding To Be Held In December 2020 Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

The Coronavirus lockdown has almost completely shut down the Bollywood film industry. All filming in India has come to a standstill and several movies that were set to release this month have now been pushed back to a later date. However, it is not just the business side of Bollywood that has been negatively affected. Even the personal lives of some celebrities have taken a blow due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Recently, it was reported that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan gives a ‘shocking’ advice to practice social distancing, See Video

Varun Dhawan's wedding with Natasha Dalal pushed back to December 2020

Recently, a source told an entertainment portal that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were planning to get married in Thailand this Summer. However, their wedding destination soon shifted to Jodhpur and then to Mumbai. But their wedding was recently cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown and rising health concerns.

Speaking to the entertainment portal, the source said that Varun Dhawan's initial plan was to get married to Natasha Dalal on a private island in Thailand. However, last month, they changed their plans and zeroed in on Jodhpur as their new wedding destination. But then Coronavirus hit and they felt that it was safer to have the ceremony closer to home. So, they decided to have a lowkey ceremony in Mumbai itself.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ali & Richa's weddings pushed?

Now, even Mumbai is under Coronavirus lockdown, so Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal had no choice but to cancel their Summer wedding. The source then revealed to the entertainment portal that the two celebs have now decided to get married in the month of December, after the end of the coronavirus lockdown. They have also reverted to their orginal destination of choice, Thailand. The report also claims that the Dhawan family is currently asking for a refund from the Thailand hotel, confirming Varun-Natasha's wedding.

Also Read | Varun Dhawan reveals 'Coolie No 1' trailer to NOT be out in the scheduled date

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are not the only Bollywood couple to suffer due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Even Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal had to cancel their April wedding. Richa and Ali were supposed to have their wedding in Delhi, but they had to cancel their plans when the city began its coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Jofra Archer trolled by Twitterati for posting Varun Dhawan GIF on social media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.