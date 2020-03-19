Jofra Archer Trolled By Twitterati For Posting Varun Dhawan GIF On Social Media

The cricketing world has come to a standstill following the outbreak of coronavirus which continues to take the lives of people worldwide. Numerous tours were called off by cricketing boards and players were asked to undergo self-isolation to protect themselves from coronavirus. With no cricketing activities happening currently for England, pacer Jofra Archer is still in the news for his tweets. The England pacer is currently recovering from injury.

Also Read: IPL 2020: RR Pacer Jofra Archer Wins British Ethnic Diversity Sportsman Award

Jofra Archer tweet on Bollywood star Varun Dhawan

Recently, Jofra Archer used a Varun Dhawan GIF on his Twitter account, following which fans trolled him by asking him if he knew Bollywood star, Varun Dhawan. Jofra Archer used the Varun Dhawan GIF In response to a tweet by a Jamaican model. Here's how netizens flooded Jofra Archer's Twitter to troll the pacer over the Varun Dhawan GIF.

Hey jofra you know who's he......?

He's Bollywood actor @Varun_dvn 🤩 — Bharat Jadav (@BharatJA0) March 17, 2020

Hey Jofra tnx for this GIF..😍 you know who is this guy...@Varun_dvn — Aj de Villiers (@AjayRajput17ABD) March 17, 2020

Do you know the actor's name who is in GIF ? — ADARSH (@AdarshdvN_) March 17, 2020

Also Read: Jofra Archer Baffled By How Humans Abuse Each Other; Raises Voice After Facing Racism

Jofra Archer made his debut in 2019 and has so far played seven Test matches, 14 ODIs and one T20 International. Archer has taken a total of 55 international wickets. In the 2019 World Cup, he took a total of 20 wickets for England and was the highest wicket-taker in the World Cup for his team.

Also Read: England Paceman Jofra Archer Extends Contract With Sussex

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer to miss the event due to injury

Jofra Archer, who is suffering from a stress fracture, was ruled out of this IPL 2020 season. Rajasthan Royals snapped up Archer ahead of the 2018 IPL season and since then, the England pacer has featured in 21 IPL games and has picked up 26 wickets. In other news, the BCCI announced that IPL 2020 has been postponed to April 15 due to the growing cases of the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL was earlier scheduled to begin on March 29.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham's Latest 'aeroplanes' Tweet Makes ICC Troll Steve Smith For 'shadow Batting'

Jofra Archer Wins British Ethnic Diversity Sportsman Award

Rajasthan Royals pacer Jofra Archer on Tuesday won the British Ethnic Diversity Sportsman Award for the year 2019. The Barbados-born fast bowler won the award for his stellar performance which helped England clinch the 2019 World Cup at home. Along with Jofra Archer, sprinter Dina Asher-Smith was also crowned with the award.