Varun Dhawan Gives A ‘shocking’ Advice To Practice Social Distancing, See Video

The Coronavirus outbreak has proved to be a huge blow for the film industry and has led to the cancellation of various events, award functions, interviews, and shooting schedules. Celebs have been sharing posts on their social media handles to raise awareness among their fans. However, while most of the celebs have been sharing some serious precautionary warnings on their social media handle, Varun Dhawan shared a quirky post on his social media for his fans to preach social distancing.

Also Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Ali & Richa's Weddings Pushed?

Varun Dhawan shares a hilarious video with Shraddha Kapoor

The video has Varun Dhawan along with his Street Dancer 3D co-star Shraddha Kapoor. The video has Sharddha removing a bulb and immediately getting a shock. Soon, Varun Dhawan enters the scene and touches Shraddha after which even he gets a shock. Shraddha goes on to put the bulb on Varun Dhawan's mouth which makes way for a hilarious sight.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma & Varun Dhawan Pics Will Make You Want To See Them On Screen Again

Varun Dhawan goes on to give a message on the caption with the video which says "Don't touch each other. Otherwise, you may get a shock." Varun Dhawan's message stands out to be one of the most hilarious and quirky messages to preach social distancing. Take a look at the Varun Dhawan's video.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Reveals That Janhvi Kapoor Is Her Biggest Competition In Bollywood

Varun Dhawan's wedding with Natasha Dalal has been pushed

According to media reports, Varun Dhawan's wedding with girlfriend Natasha Dalal has been pushed ahead due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Reportedly, Varun and Natasha had zeroed down on Thailand as their destination wedding which was later shifted and then ultimately narrowed down to Mumbai. But as of now, the couple has now decided to push the wedding. Varun was also quipped on his wedding by fans during a recent live session on his social media.

Varun, however, dodged the question by saying that he is bored with answering questions again and again on his wedding. However, the actor clarified that he has no plans of getting married now. He also added that this is due to the serious quarantine situation.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.