Alia Bhatt's 'Highway' And Other Bollywood Movies That Highlight Stockholm Syndrome

Imtiaz Ali’s Highway proved to be a turning point in Alia Bhatt’s career. The then 20-year-old, portraying the role of Veera Tripathi who suffers from Stockholm Syndrome, impressed fans and critics with her raw performance. The makers of the film were praised for choosing such a gripping and unique subject — Stockholm Syndrome. However, several films in the past have been made on the same theme. Here are a few films that have highlighted Stockholm Syndrome.

Highway and other Bollywood movies that highlighted Stockholm Syndrome

Highway

Released in the year 2014, Highway is considered to be one of the best films of Alia. The actor brilliantly portrayed all the required emotions which helped the audience resonate with her character. In the film by Imtiaz Ali, Alia who suffers from Stockholm Syndrome falls in love with her abductor.

Raavan

In 2010, Mani Ratnam's Raavan took the film viewers by storm. Raavan was an extremely high octane film that showcased Stockholm Syndrome well. In the film, a bandit kidnaps the wife of an officer; however, as the film progresses, she realises that she has fallen in love with her abductor. The film was made on an estimated budget of ₹28 crores but went on to gain a staggering ₹100 crores approximately.

Pinjar

One of the few hidden gems by Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee was the 2003 film Pinjar. The story revolves around two individuals who have gone through a series of ancestral disputes. In order to put an end to this, Rashid abducts Puro and holds her captive for a while. What happens next forms the crux of the film. The film and the cast went on to win several accolades for their remarkable performances.

