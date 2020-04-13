Anushka Sharma's Upcoming Projects That She Will Produce

Anushka Sharma is one of the most active celebrities in Bollywood. She has not only starred in several box-office hit films but has also taken an active part in social work, for the upliftment of the downtrodden. Anushka Sharma also has a line of fashion called Nush and a production house by the name Clean Slate Films.

Anushka Sharma’s upcoming projects as a producer

Anushka Sharma is in the “5th gear” and has several aces up her sleeves. Her production house, Clean Slate Films is set to produce two web series and a film that will be released on Netflix. In January 2019, shoot for the Sudip Sharma cop drama show was supposed to take place. The second series will be titled Bulbul and it will be a period drama, that will revolve around old beliefs and superstitions.

Clean Slate Films will also be producing a film titled Kaneda, and it is supposed to be directed by Navdeep Singh. The film will focus on the lives of NRIs living in Canada. The production house is also set for another project titled Mai and it will be a crime thriller set in the state of UP.

For the unversed, back in October 2014, Anushka Sharma established a new firm, dedicated to produce and distribute Hindi films. This production company was named as Clean Slate Films and was co-founded by Anushka, with her brother Karnesh Sharma. Reports state that the production house was established in order to make films that the audience will love, and will back new and rising talent in Bollywood. Anushka, while talking about Clean Slate, stated that she has always been a risk-taker and thus, this firm allows her to push the envelope even more.

Under this production house, the duo of siblings dropped their first film titled NH10, a thriller flick which went on to be a critically acclaimed sleeper hit, in the year 2015. Two years later, Phillauri was released. It was a fantasy comedy that went on to garner praise from the audience. In the year 201, the production house came up with Pari, a supernatural horror flick.

