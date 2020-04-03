Rishi Kapoor & Other Stars Condemn Violence; Urge Fans To Be Grateful Towards Medics, Cops

A number of Bollywood actors have been expressing their annoyance and anger over the stone-pelting and physical assault that happened with the doctors in certain parts of the country. Bollywood personalities like Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, and Hema Malini shed some light upon how disgraceful the incident was. They also spoke about how doctors do not deserve this kind of treatment for saving lives.

Rishi Kapoor & Javed Akhtar amongst people who stand with the doctors

People all around the country have been expressing their disapproval and fury over the latest viral video which shows people physically attacking and throwing stones at doctors and cops. Many Bollywood celebrities have been condemning the violence caused by the people in the viral videos from Indore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted asking people to stay away from violence and to stay together against the Coronavirus while Raveena Tandon tweeted about the need to be thankful towards the health workers for their service. Have a look at their tweets here.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Omg is this for real? We should be thanking our health workers everyday and praying for their well-being,they are sacrificing everything to beat this disease at the cost of their own lives and this is what they get from these ungrateful barbarians. #TributeToDoctorsAndForces https://t.co/KB5efgDWJQ — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 2, 2020

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also tweeted about the stone-pelting incident that took place in Indore. He spoke about how no leniency must be shown to these people. He urged the people to stay together in the fight against Coronavirus.

I strongly condemn those who have thrown stones on the doctors in Indore and hope that Indore police will not to show any leniency to them n I request others to CO-operate with the doctors Police n administration every where . The whole nation should be united to fight Korona — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) April 2, 2020

Actor turned politician Paresh Rawal and Lok Sabha member Hema Malini also tweeted about the incident and condemned the violence. They also tried to tell people what would happen if doctors refused to treat them. Have a look at their tweets here.

Just think what will happen if Doctors refuse to treat those who have treated them so inhumanly ! https://t.co/gE2PRj3y7u — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 2, 2020

In the midst of the entire country’s appreciation of the sacrifices of doctors, health workers & paramedics comes the news of unwarranted attacks on them in Indore by ungrateful miscreants. How could a mob attack ppl who are risking their own lives to save ours? Sad! Shameful! — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 3, 2020

