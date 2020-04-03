The Debate
Rishi Kapoor & Other Stars Condemn Violence; Urge Fans To Be Grateful Towards Medics, Cops

Bollywood News

Rishi Kapoor is amongst the Bollywood celebs who condemn stone-pelting on doctors and cops across the country. Have a look at what they have been saying.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
rishi kapoor

A number of Bollywood actors have been expressing their annoyance and anger over the stone-pelting and physical assault that happened with the doctors in certain parts of the country. Bollywood personalities like Rishi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Javed Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, and Hema Malini shed some light upon how disgraceful the incident was. They also spoke about how doctors do not deserve this kind of treatment for saving lives.

Rishi Kapoor & Javed Akhtar amongst people who stand with the doctors

People all around the country have been expressing their disapproval and fury over the latest viral video which shows people physically attacking and throwing stones at doctors and cops. Many Bollywood celebrities have been condemning the violence caused by the people in the viral videos from Indore, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted asking people to stay away from violence and to stay together against the Coronavirus while Raveena Tandon tweeted about the need to be thankful towards the health workers for their service. Have a look at their tweets here.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar also tweeted about the stone-pelting incident that took place in Indore. He spoke about how no leniency must be shown to these people. He urged the people to stay together in the fight against Coronavirus.

Actor turned politician Paresh Rawal and Lok Sabha member Hema Malini also tweeted about the incident and condemned the violence. They also tried to tell people what would happen if doctors refused to treat them. Have a look at their tweets here.

Image courtesy: Rishi Kapoor and Raveena Tandon Twitter

 

 

