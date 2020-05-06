COVID-19 Lockdown: Kiara Advani Says She Prays Every Day To Get Back To Work

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood stars are getting an opportunity to spend time with their loved ones. The celebs are busy doing mundane household chores like washing utensils, cleaning, dusting, and a lot more amid the lockdown. Among all, Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani who is busy sharing several throwback pictures on social media these days opened up to a local media outlet about how she is praying each day to get back to the shooting sets.

Kiara Advani praying to get back to sets

With the shootings being stalled due to the pandemic, Kiara exclaimed that a lot of work has been affected by the outbreak. As per reports, Kiara said that initially, she was busy with a lot of projects, that she did not even have time to enjoy her earlier success. Now with everything being shut and people are confined to their homes, the actress reportedly added that she is now enjoying her time and is also praying each day that all the stars can go back to the sets as soon as possible. The environment is going to be completely different but she is hoping for the best.

Apart from this, the actress also spoke about how she is spending her quarantine time in Mumbai. Kiara reportedly said that she has always been a homebody, so she doesn't feel cooped up and is not dying to step out. During the quarantine period, Kiara also connected with her school teachers recently and it was nostalgic for the Good Newws actress. Kiara also reportedly spoke about how she is trying her hands-on cooking during the lockdown and how she did not know that cooking can also be a forte until she tried some dishes at home.

Elucidating further, Kiara reportedly said that she likes to bake whether it is a cake or some cookies. She also made gajar ka halwa while learning the art. As per reports, Kiara also spoke about how she suffered a lot due to the pandemic. She said that along with several people, she also found herself in the middle of confusion as she did not know what was happening all around her. Kiara also reportedly said that she was more concerned about what was happening outside and she was not the only one who had that feeling. Kiara reportedly added that she came across people who were suffering from sleep disorders while some were worried about their future. There was a lot of negativity, but there were also people offering suggestions on how to battle it.

