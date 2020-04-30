Kiara Advani And Alia Bhatt Slayed Wide Pants Outfit Perfectly, See Pics

Alia Bhatt is a very popular name in the Hindi film industry. She earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with movies like Gully Boy, 2 States, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and many more. On the other hand, Kiara Advani is one of the emerging stars of the industry and has managed to impress the audiences with movies like Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and many more. Both the divas are extremely fashionable, stylish and highly active of social media. They often share pictures and videos of themselves to stay connected with their fans. Take a look at how Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani style themselves in wide pants outfits here below.

Alia Bhatt or Kiara Advani: Who donned wide pants outfit better?

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt looks breathtaking in the above picture. She wore the complete blue wide pants outfit with absolute grace and elegance. The Kalank actor wore a blue denim top with pirate hands and paired it with blue denim wide pants. Alia Bhatt kept her hair messy and loose and looks very pretty in the entire outfit.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks stunning in the above picture. She donned a sleeveless blue denim top and blue wide pants with perfect class and dignity. Kiara Advani paired the look with a long grey belt and golden round earrings. She left her tied and wore very subtle makeup.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank whereas Kiara Advani starred in Netflix original Guilty. Alia Bhatt was shooting for Brahamastra before the COVID-19 lockdown brought it to a halt. Kiara Advani will be seen in movies like Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Indoo Ki Jawani in 2020. Fans of both celebrities are eager to watch all the upcoming movies.

