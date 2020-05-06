Kiara Advani Or Diana Penty | Who Draped Sequinned Saree Better?

Kiara Advani and Diana Penty are two gorgeous and talented actors from Bollywood who are known for their impressive style statement. Kiara Advani made her acting debut with Fugly in the year 2014, however, the film did not fare well at the box office. Later in 2016, Kiara rose to fame with her commercially successful flick M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor then garnered immense apreciation for her performance in Telugu political drama Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), and Bollywood films Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, both released in 2019.

On the other hand, Diana Penty is a former model turned into an actor. She began her modelling career with Elite Models India in the year 2005. Later in 2012, Diana Penty made her huge Bollywood debut with romantic comedy film Cocktail, opposite Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. Her debut performance and some blockbuster hits including Happy Bhag Jayegi, Lucknow Central (2017) and the action film Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018), earned her love from all over.

In the recent past, Kiara Advani and Diana Penty stunned in a similar sequinned saree. The saree was designed by Akanksha Gajria. Check out which of these Bollywood stars styled it better.

Kiara Advani's saree wardrobe -

Kiara Advani went for a lavender and pink tie-dye sequinned saree. Kiara looked simple yet elegant in the embroidery ensemble. She paired a strip silk blouse with the saree. For glam, the Guilty actor kept it very simple with a light makeup look and nude lipstick. The Lust Stories star also opted for minimal accessories. Check out Kiara Advani's photos donning the sequinned saree.

Diana Penty's Indian look -

Here, Diana Penty looks looking breathtaking in the ivory & pink tie-dye sequinned saree ensembles. The Happy Bhag Jayegi actor paired the embroidered saree with a multicolour floral bustier. Diana Penty looks glamorous with her baby pink style makeup, pink smokey eyes and nude pink lipstick. Diana also kept it simple with a studded choker. The model wore the outfit for Umang 2020. Take a look at Diana Penty's Instagram photos.

