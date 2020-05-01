Kiara Advani Walks The Ramp Like She Owns It; See Stunning Pics

From playing the role of an introvert Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh, to slaying the role of the badass Nanki in the Netflix original movie Guilty, Kiara Advani has been winning the hearts of her fans every time. Apart from being known for her acting skills, the actor is also known to slay when it comes to taking over the stage. Here are some of Kiara Advani's on-ramp pictures & videos that will prove that the actor is a diva.

Kiara Advani's on stage ramp-walk pictures

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma & Other Bollywood Celebs Who Donated To PM-Cares Fund

Kiara Advani looked stunning in her red lehenga as she walked down the aisle as a show stopper. Kiara Advani also had the privilege to walk the ramp for a reputed fashion brand and the actor looked gorgeous, in her casual outfits, stealing the show.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Finds Nationwide Lockdown A 'surreal Experience', Here's Why

From walking the ramp for celebrity designer Manish Malhotra to walking the ramp in a dreamy bridal outfit for designer Vikram Phadnis, Kiara Advani seemed to be enjoying every bit of her walk. Kiara Advani shared these pictures of her on a ramp on her Instagram account some time ago.

In other news, Kiara Advani has four major movie projects in her kitty. She will now be seen in the movie Laxmmi Bomb, along with actor Akshay Kumar. Kiara Advani will also be a part of films like Indoo Ki Jawaani and Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Stunning Throwback Picture Will Inspire Your Next Airport Look

Also Read: Kiara Advani's South Indian Movies And Music Videos; Check Out The List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.