Covid-19 Outbreak: Celebs Who Preferred Not To Divulge The Amount Of Their Donations

Many Bollywood celebrities have contributed towards the affected people from this pandemic disease of Coronavirus. These Indian Cinema actors have come forward in support of families that are in a need of food, relief funds, etc. in this fight against the Covid-19. They realise that this novel Covid-19 outbreak has not only impacted the daily life of individuals but also deeply affecting the poor people who work daily and earn wages on a regular basis.

Since the last few days, it has been seen that a number of Bollywood actors have been contributing to the fight against novel coronavirus. Some of them have revealed the amount that they have donated for the needy people, while some chose not divulge it. So as this Covid-19 outbreak has brought these actors to contribute in this hour of crisis, here is the list of actors who have donated, but did not reveal the donation amount.

Celebs who donated but didn't divulge the number, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Sona Mohapatra

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, the popular Bollywood actor has made his contribution and doing his bit to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajkummar Rao has contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund, Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund and Zomato Feeding India to help feed families in need. Rajkummar Rao did not wish to reveal the amount that he donated, but he took his twitter and tweeted about his contribution-

It’s time to stand together & to help our administration in this fight against Coronavirus. I’ve done my bit..Donated to #PMReliefFund #CMReliefFund and to #ZomatoFeedingIndia to help feed families in need. Please support in whatever way you can. Our Nation Needs Us. Jai Hind🇮🇳❤️ — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 29, 2020

He also encouraged the citizens with some inspirational tweets to stay home and stay safe, and follow social distancing, See the tweets here-

Our journey in this world started in quarantine in our mother’s womb for 9 months where it was pitch dark with nobody around and we easily managed that. This time it’s just 21 days of quarantine, it shouldn’t be a problem guys. #StayHomeStaySafeSaveLives — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 28, 2020

The ONLY way to stop this pandemic is #SocialDistancing. Please stay at home and be safe. 🙏🙏🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/FF6iOd8FwF — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 26, 2020

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam also donated to the PM-cares fund. But Yami Gautam did not reveal the amount of donation while feeling grateful that she could donate for such needy people and said that-

The entire Nation stands united & determined to fight it, Sir . Every contribution shall matter. Each one of us shall participate and give our best to empower the needy & our healthcare system🙏🏻 @narendramodi https://t.co/6Hkjl7j0WZ — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) March 28, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha also contributed during this difficult time of the fight against Covid-19 for the poor people and their needs, she also expressed her gratitude towards donating,

I whole heartily support this noble initiative. Happy to contribute for this humanitarian cause. While staying safe at home, I urge everyone else also to contribute online.https://t.co/Zfp3ucDrZ2#IStandWithHumanity #StayHomeStaySafe #BMC #ArtOfLiving pic.twitter.com/NrOKH0bpOj — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 26, 2020

The actor also shared a video with pictures and gave a message to her fans to stay safe while this pandemic Covid-19 spread and said,

These are challenging times.I hope everyone is at home & safe.This #EarthHour #GIVEUP going out so we can beat #coronavirus whilst not forgetting our environment!Join me for #EarthHour2020 #switchoff today from 8:30-9:30PM to save energy & #GIVEBACK to mother Earth 🌎 @WWFINDIA pic.twitter.com/Fh7plPX7Ma — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 28, 2020

Sona Mohapatra

The popular celeb, Sona Mohapatra also donated during this pandemic Covid-19 spread, She did not reveal the amount of donation as Sona Mohapatra mentioned that she does not believe in PR and said,

I have contributed to three funds already & do not believe in making a PR Tamasha out of it. So Abhijit, please contribute whatever you can afford & all you others on this #Woke Sabha please do too..most of the indignant/angry with Modi are self licensed not to in any case. 🤟🏾 https://t.co/3cekWx1dsr — SONA (@sonamohapatra) March 29, 2020

