Covid-19 Outbreak: Celebs Who Preferred Not To Divulge The Amount Of Their Donations

Bollywood News

Some Bollywood celebs earned great support for the work they do, such as their donations during the Covid-19 issue for poor people without revealing the amount.

covid-19

Many Bollywood celebrities have contributed towards the affected people from this pandemic disease of Coronavirus. These Indian Cinema actors have come forward in support of families that are in a need of food, relief funds, etc. in this fight against the Covid-19. They realise that this novel Covid-19 outbreak has not only impacted the daily life of individuals but also deeply affecting the poor people who work daily and earn wages on a regular basis.

Since the last few days, it has been seen that a number of Bollywood actors have been contributing to the fight against novel coronavirus. Some of them have revealed the amount that they have donated for the needy people, while some chose not divulge it. So as this Covid-19 outbreak has brought these actors to contribute in this hour of crisis, here is the list of actors who have donated, but did not reveal the donation amount.

Celebs who donated but didn't divulge the number, Rajkummar Rao, Yami Gautam, Sona Mohapatra

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, the popular Bollywood actor has made his contribution and doing his bit to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Rajkummar Rao has contributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund, Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) relief fund and Zomato Feeding India to help feed families in need. Rajkummar Rao did not wish to reveal the amount that he donated, but he took his twitter and tweeted about his contribution-

He also encouraged the citizens with some inspirational tweets to stay home and stay safe, and follow social distancing, See the tweets here-

Yami Gautam

Yami Gautam also donated to the PM-cares fund. But Yami Gautam did not reveal the amount of donation while feeling grateful that she could donate for such needy people and said that-

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha also contributed during this difficult time of the fight against Covid-19 for the poor people and their needs, she also expressed her gratitude towards donating,

The actor also shared a video with pictures and gave a message to her fans to stay safe while this pandemic Covid-19 spread and said,

Sona Mohapatra

The popular celeb, Sona Mohapatra also donated during this pandemic Covid-19 spread, She did not reveal the amount of donation as Sona Mohapatra mentioned that she does not believe in PR and said,

