Richa Chadha Urges Fans To Feed Stray Animals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Richa Chadha is known to be an animal welfare person. She is known for her love for animals, especially towards cats. She has also adopted a cat a few years ago of her own and named her Kamali. In a recent post on social media, the actor has asked fans to feed stray animals.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Pens A Positive Note Encouraging Fans To Donate Amid Crisis; See Post

Richa Chadha asks fans to feed stray animals

Richa Chada recently took to social media to share a few videos of her distributing food to stray cats. She shared a video of feeding two cats and carrying the food in her car. From the looks of the video, it seems like she is feeding the cats in a parking lot.

In one of the videos, Richa Chadha also added how the cats in her vicinity will not go hungry because she feeds them every day. She also shared a video of a cat who ran back toward her because he was hungry. She even asked fans to feed stray animals especially during such difficult times when they have no other way to find food.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha's Most Stunning Looks In Saree That You Must Check Out

Check out Richa Chadha’s story here:

(Image Source: Richa Chada Instagram)

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha: Here Is The List Of Awards And Accolades Received By The 'Masaan' Actor

While talking about her love for cats in a previous interview, Richa Chadha added that she is extremely fond of pets especially cats. She added that she loves cats because they are very independent. Talking about her pet cat, Richak Chada has said that her cat has adjusted very well in her house.

For those unversed, Richa Chada is a part of several animal welfare organisations like PETA. She openly endorses helping animals and even asks fans to do the same. While talking about animal adoption, Richa Chadha added that it is a very noble cause and more people should adopt the same.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Star In Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Fukrey 3'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.