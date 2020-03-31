COVID-19: Prakash Raj, 'Dream Girl' director help daily wagers, Manish Mundra provides PPE

The nation is facing a hard battle currently with the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic. Providing relief to all those affected is crucial and the government would need contributions to tide over this crisis. While celebrities have been donating significant amounts for the relief fund, notably the Prime Minister’s newly launched PM-CARES, many are also helping on the ground level on a real-time basis.

The main worry at the moment is for the homeless and daily wage workers who are finding it hard to make two ends meet amid the ongoing 21-day lockdown. Prakash Raj was among those who came out in support of these affected persons.

The veteran shared that he has been feeding 250 homeless persons and daily wage workers at Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram every day. The Singham star shared pictures from the distribution and wrote that it was not just the government’s responsibility, but also ours. Urging all to help one family around them, he wrote that everyone needed to ‘celebrate humanity.’

Here’s the post

#COVID2019india ..#kuchkarona Feeding 250 homeless..daily wage workers at Kovalam every day ..it’s not just Govt’s RESPONSIBILITY.. its OURS too. Let’s celebrate humanity. #JustAsking 🙏 please help one family around you .. a #prakashrajfoundation #scopeenterpise initiative pic.twitter.com/066xQxjpG7 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) March 30, 2020

Prakash Raj had shared pictures earlier too, and had also made headlines for providing shelter to 11 at his farm and paying advance salaries to his employees till May.

Raaj Shaandiyaa donated for the distribution of 300 food packets to the needy in Mumbai’s Andheri. Politician Gurpreet Kaur Chadha led the distribution process and thanked the Dream Girl director for the ‘support.’

Manish Mundra provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to various hospitals across the country in areas like Deoghar, Ranchi, Jodhpur, Banglore, Calcutta, Assam, Indore, Jalgaon, Surat, Rohtak, Mumbai, Noida and Mainpuri. The producer, known for films like Masaan and Newton, also shared pictures from the arrival of the kit. He had earlier shared that he had managed to arrange 1500 sets of PPEs that included N95 masks, gloves and other medical essentials.

Finally we could despatch PPE to various hospitals across the country from Deoghar / Ranchi / Jodhpur / Banglore / Calcutta / Assam / Indore / Jalgaon / Surat / Rohtak / Mumbai / Noida / Mainpuri and many more places. Thanks to @DevangVDave @Anubhuti009 we could achieve this. pic.twitter.com/eTMMP4ET2m — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) March 30, 2020

Only Govt Hospitals dealing with Corona Virus patients. Please note I have been able to secure 1500 sets of following : pls let me know if you need them. I can get it delivered. Only for Govt hospitals please. pic.twitter.com/MybEdfk979 — Manish Mundra (@ManMundra) March 25, 2020

Mundra had earlier donated Rs 21 lakh to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Sabyasachi Mukherjee and many others have pledged contributions in the battle against COVID-19. The total number of cases have gone over 1200, including 32 deaths, as India seeks to stem the infection during the lockdown, underway till April 14.

