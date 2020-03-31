Anusha Dandekar is a very well-known Indian-Australian VJ, actor, and singer. She is currently the host of MTV’s Love School. The actor is quite active on social media and loves to treat her fans with her constant updates. Out of the few close friends that Anusha has from the industry, Priyanka Chopra is definitely one of them.

Anusha Dandekar has been spotted posing at various events and occasions with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. In a time of a lockdown, due to the pandemic, Anusha Dandekar is seen posting throwback pictures with gal-pal Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Read ahead to know more:

Anusha Dandekar’s throwback pictures with gal pal Priyanka Chopra

Anusha Dandekar posted throwback pictures of them enjoying a Holi bash in 2020. Bollywood actor, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka’s husband, Nick Jonas are also a part of these pictures. Everybody looks happy playing with the colours of Holi.

Other times Anusha posted pictures with Priyanka

