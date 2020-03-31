Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Donate To Several Charities, Say 'no Donation Is Too Small'

Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram account mentioned that she and her husband Nick Jonas have made donations to many organisations who are working to combat coronavirus pandemic. She took to her Instagram and mentioned the name of the charities that she and her husband have donated to. Like most Bollywood celebrities, Priyanka Chopra made her contribution to PM Cares initiative. However, she also stated that she has made contributions to other charities like the UNICEF as well.

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and shared the message of donating to those who are less fortunate. She also wrote that no amount is big or small. Priyanka Chopra took to her social media and wrote, "The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry."

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Complete Couple Goals As They Quarantine Together

Priyanka-Nick donate to several charities

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakhs For The Technicians Of The Industry; Read Details

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Cute Instagram Live Goes Viral As They Self-quarantine

Priyanka Chopra further added, ‘no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.’ She also mentioned the name of the charities that she and her husband- Nick Jonas made donations to. She mentioned that she has made donations to UNICEF, PM Cares Fund, Goonj Foundation, Feeding America, Doctors without borders, No Kid Hungry, SAG-AFTRA, Friends of Aseema, Give India as well as the International Association for Human Values.

In her post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas mentioned that she and Nick Jonas have donated to the charities as they are doing an exceptional job of helping combat coronavirus in India as well as combating coronavirus in US. She thanked the organisations for all the work that they are doing. While mentioning the organisations, Priyanka Chopra wrote, ‘They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories.’

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas & Nick Post Home Workout Video While In Self-quarantine

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.